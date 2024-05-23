Machynlleth’s town mayor has been re-elected unopposed.
At Machynlleth Town Council annual general meeting on 20 May Cllr Jeremy Paige was elected as mayor for the third year in a row.
Cllr Paige said: “I am delighted to have the trust of fellow councillors for this third term.
“I will continue to represent the people of Machynlleth and the Town Council without fear or favour as we strive to improve services, infrastructure, the quality of life for our residents and the visitor experience.
“We have an exciting year ahead with a range of projects now funded.
“These include Hen Stablau, the allotments and the entrance to Y Plas Community Hall.”
Having first been elected mayor in 2022, councillors at the meeting took a moment to thank him for the hard work and diligence he has given the town.
Cllr Kim Bryan said: “Mayor Paige has been instrumental in getting the council on an even keel and organising council processes and accounts.
“I welcome his reflection and thank him for his service to Machynlleth Town Council and the town's people.”
Councillor Rwth Hughes was newly elected as deputy mayor with six votes, replacing Councillor Ann MacGarry with four votes from attending councillors.