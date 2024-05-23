Machynlleth is set to celebrate the crowning of Owain Glyndŵr as Prince of Wales this September.
Proposed by Councillor Rwth Hughes on 20 May at the full town council meeting, the town will celebrate on 16th September, the day Glyndŵr proclaimed himself Prince.
The town will mark the day with flags along the highstreet, with the Owain Glyndŵr committee hoping to recruit shop owners to create front displays too.
Cllr Hughes said: “Seeing the town come alive for LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations was so lovely.
“It made me think - we have the Owain Glyndŵr Institute - why don’t we celebrate [our connection to] that?”
The town is home to the Owain Glyndŵr Institute which sits on the famous site in which parliament was held in 1404, where Glyndŵr was crowned Prince. Glyndŵr united the Welsh people and led a 10-year war of independence against the British but he was eventually defeated in 1410.
He was of royal blood but after having to go on the run, he most died around 1416.
No grave location is known of the late Prince but he remains one of the most prominent heroes in Welsh history.