Machynlleth town councillors have paid tribute to fellow councillor and former town mayor Monica Atkins.
Family announced Cllr Atkins' passing in June, who served as a councillor from 2012 until her death.
A moment of silence was held at the June full council meeting, reflecting on the legacy of the stahlwart and committed community advocate.
Councillor Gwenan Phillips described her as “more than just a public servant” but also a “true friend and neighbour”, adding: “She gave her heart to Machynlleth, always listening, always showing up.
“Every day, walking between Trem-yr-Allt and Spar, she’d pause on the bench outside Senedd-dŷ Owain Glyndŵr, chatting with everyone who passed.
“It was in those simple moments that Monica’s true spirit shone—welcoming, kind, and deeply connected to us all.
“During the difficult days of Covid-19, Monica’s thoughtfulness never wavered—she kept in touch by phone, knocked on doors to check in, and ran errands without hesitation.
“That was Monica: quietly generous, deeply caring, and always there when it mattered most.”
Councillor Phillips remembered fondly the day Cllr Atkins, mayor at the time, led the Machynlleth carnival procession in an open-top car - “our queen of Machynlleth for a day”.
Deputy Mayor Rwth Hughes first met Cllr Atkins when they both worked at the Laura Ashley factory, reuniting again in the town council chambers: “Her passion, and dedication to Machynlleth and it's people was obvious in the work she carried out as town councillor, especially her dedication to the hospital and the patient forum.
“Monica will missed and our thoughts are with her family in this very sad time.”
Councillor Gareth Jones had the pleasure of knowing Cllr Atkins both as a fellow councillor and a neighbour for over 50 years.
Councillor Jones reflected on the year she was elected: “2012 was to become a very difficult and traumatic year for Machynlleth and the Valley.
“Monica, still very new to her role, played a pivotal role in supporting our community at that time, sometimes representing the Council in the local and national media, in both Welsh and English.
“Monica campaigned for many causes, including the retention of the town's much-needed recycling facilities, joined a march through the town to protest against domestic abuse, and for many years she highlighted the desperate need for an upgrade to Ysbyty Bro Ddyfi with improved health provision for the Dyfi Valley.
“Monica was never afraid to stand her ground and speak up for the people of Machynlleth when others remained silent.
“She was one of only two councillors who demanded the publication of the Town Council's accounts, which had been unpublished for fifteen months, being prepared to resign her seat if necessary.
“Her determination at that time succeeded in its aims.
“Monica was a highly respected member of our community.
“She leaves a proud legacy of service to her town and the Dyfi Valley.”
Cllr Atkins will be remembered at a service at St Peter’s Church on 11 July at 1pm - the family invite all who knew her to join.
