Dolgellau AAFC has joined BE.FC, an FAW programme enabling girls to join a community, play football and make friends.
BE.FC aims to address the dropout of girls from sports at 13. This programme offers a “Turn Up and Play” offer for girls aged 12-16 to enjoy fun sessions and social time.
Outside football sessions, girls can explore exciting content whilst learning more about their favourite football stars. Through the BE.FC app, users can earn badges and XP while enjoying a safe, secure space designed to support them through important life stages.
Sessions run every Tuesday from 15 July, 4pm-5pm. Meet in the Byw'n Iach Glan Wnion/Dolgellau Leisure Centre foyer. Sessions cost £2/week. Book in advance at https://play.faw.cymru/.
