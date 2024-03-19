Machynlleth is set to throw its first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride event this summer to celebrate the “wonderful diversity” of the Powys community.
A keen team of Machynlleth locals said ‘enough’s enough’ to not having a pride of their own, and has scheduled 18 May to be as "queerly amazing" and rainbow-filled a day as physically possible.
The grassroots group of LGBTQIA+ folk has launched plans and a fundraiser to put on an All Ages Picnic and a “gay old cabaret” on the Saturday.
Cassian Lodge, one of the Balchder Machynlleth Pride volunteers, spoke on why they chose to run the event: “I like Pride events because sometimes queer people and allies are invisible, and we spend our lives moving through a world where cis and straight are default.
“At Pride, we can all see each other and really feel how much we support each other. For just for a day the world is queer-as-default and we finally get to feel normal.”
The All Age Picnic will run from 11am to 3pm on the Y Plas lawn under a rainbow marquee and will feature workshops, stalls and a kid’s craft area, along with live music, DJ’s, and an inflatable gladiator game.
The evening will begin at 7pm at the old pizzeria in the Wynnstay Arms Hotel with music, drag and cabaret. Aimed at anyone from age 12 up, it will have ‘pay as you feel’ entry and food and drink available from the bar.
Volunteer Olly Cameron said: “We're excited to create this day for the wonderfully diverse community we have here, to celebrate being us. We hope to bring LGBTQIA+ people, families, young people and allies together to enjoy a day of fun, solidarity, creativity and pride.”
The Pride crew are supported by the Taj Mahal Community Hwb, Wynnstay Arms Hotel, Hilltop Tents, Noson Allan, Gwen bar and Talyllyn railway.