The first ever Machynlleth LGBTQ+ Pride next week is set to be a gay affair with three days of events!
The main celebration will take place between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, 18 May, under a rainbow marquee at Y Plas filled with crafts, stalls, a family-friendly picnic, workshops, face-painting and games.
From 7pm a Cabaret will take place at the Old Pizzeria with drag, balloon shenanigans and a performance from the Welsh Ballroom Community.
Warming up the weekend will be coffee, cake and conversation with local LGBTQ+ author Mike Parker at 11am on the 15 May at Machynlleth Library, and a performance of the Life and Love of the Ladies of Llangollen 7pm on 17 May at the Wynnstay Hotel.