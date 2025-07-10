Powys County Council has announced it has “no current plans” to close Machynlleth’s Leisure Centre following backlash.
Powys proposed a review of leisure centre services last November, with Machynlleth’s Bro Ddyfi Leisure Centre suggested for closure.
The decision to go to consultation on the proposals was then “postponed” after councillors criticised the lack of discussion on the matter.
Machynlleth Town Council then took action by launching a survey to understand who uses the leisure centre, with the vast majority describing the centre as “essential”.
In response to the survey, Powys has now revealed there is no intention to close the centre currently.
A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The leisure review now forms part of the council’s Sustainable Powys work and is closely aligned with our Transforming Education and Social Services Transformation programmes to ensure that we provide sustainable services across the county.
“We can confirm that there are currently no plans to close leisure provision in Machynlleth.”
The Cambrian News has requested that the council expand on this announcement to clarify whether the review has been shelved permanently.
The news comes following Machynlleth council’s survey found the leisure centre was used by thousands of people across multiple counties each month.
Commenting, councillor Ann MacGarry, said: “It’s hard to express the depth of concern in the Machynleth area about the risk that Powys will close our leisure centre.
“Powys County Council say that they want to work more on ‘preventative health’ - this is completely at odds with their current closure plans.”
In November, Powys councillors postponed a decision to go to consultation for review on leisure centres.
The consultation proposed four options for changing services, including closing all but five leisure centres, using in Welshpool, Newtown, Llandrindod, Brecon and Ystradgynlais as ‘core leisure hubs’.
