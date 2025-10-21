Free community meals are returning to the town this month thanks to a significant grant from the National Lottery People and Places Fund.
Machynlleth-based Eginiad community benefit society will offer free home-cooked meals made by local chefs every Thursday at the Hwb Cymunedol Taj Mahal Community Hub from October to March 2026.
As part of the Nourishing Community Together scheme, Eginiad will also be offering means-tested low-cost therapy packages for those with trauma, chronic illness, disability, addiction or isolation, offering EMDR, hypnotherapy, massage, art psychotherapy, acupuncture and counselling.
Eginiad Secretary Lucy Morus-Baird said: “This grant allows us to meet people where they are, knowing isolation and loneliness are a real issue for our community.
“We can now offer an accessible informal space where nourishment and connection are available and there are pathways to deeper care.”
The community dinners will see some 900 meals given over winter to “bring people together for warmth, nourishment and connection”.
It will also offer volunteering and training opportunities in cooking, food, hygiene and community care.
As well as the individual therapy support packages, the funding will also allow Eginiad to offer free group movement sessions in the town.
The 10-week movement courses will be open to 48 participants across two years, launching on Fridays in January 2026.
The courses will aim to support long-term recovery and chronic pain issues.
Meals will be every Thursday 12-2pm, starting 23 October.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.