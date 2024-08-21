“Rule 5 of The Local Elections (Parishes and Communities) Rules 2006, provides that on a casual vacancy occurring in the office of councillor of a community, an election to fill the vacancy shall be held if, within fourteen days (computed as stated below) after public notice of the vacancy has been given in accordance with Section 87(2) of the Local Government Act, 1972, notice in writing of a request for such an election has been given to the proper officer of the council of the county within which the community is situate signed by TEN electors for the electoral area.”