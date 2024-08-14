Machynlleth lined the streets to bid their final farewell to the ‘stalwart’ Councillor of 44 years Michael Williams.
On the morning of Wednesday 14 August residents lined Machynlleth’s high street as Cllr Williams’ hearse drove through the town.
People applauded as the hearse drove past, with Mayor Jeremy Paige walking behind, joined by councillors and others.
The coffin had a bouquet of bright sunflowers laid on top.
Michael Denson, manager of Advice Mid-Wales said: “Cllr Williams was our longest-standing trustee - for 41 years.
“He’s been a great stalwart, voice and champion for our cause.
“His presence in town will be incredibly sadly missed.
“’Tenacious’ is a word I think you’ll hear from a lot of people - when he was a sport for a cause he got very much involved.
“He was very passionate about all causes and interests in Machynlleth and the area.
“He was a very well-known face and figure.”
Cllr Williams was a county and town councillor for Powys and Machynlleth, serving on many boards and trustee committees.
Town councillor Llinos Griffiths and member of Machynlleth bowling club, said: “We’re representing the bowling club as Michael was our president.
“He was a long-time member and supported the club very much.
“He was funny, he was larger than life sometimes.
“He was the sort of person who would do anything to help anyone.
“You just had to speak to him, he was a font of knowledge and if he couldn't help you he’d know who could.
“You’d see him around town and anything that was happening he was there.”
He was passionate about seeing the improvement of services for all in the town, from the development of the new Machynlleth road bridge, the Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital build, to the repairs of the iconic clocktower - the hearse stopped to pay tribute to his work in getting the Victorian tower repaired.
Elen Chick said: “We’re first Machynlleth Scouts - we’re here this morning to pay our respects to Mike Williams who was our chairman and has been very supportive for a number of years, coming in to help with a number of badges with the Scouts and Explorers for UK and parliament and other community work.
“We’re here to say thank you on behalf of our group.
“When we asked he was always up for helping on countless litter picks across the town, he’s always there first to lend a hand.”
Speaking on his reappointment as councillor in 2022, Cllr Williams said: “ I acknowledge the great faith the people have had in me since 1980, and since 1974 on the town council.
“[I aim] to do whatever is best for the townspeople, they are the ones that elected me.
“I truly believe that we can strengthen and make services for the town better and more robust.”
The hearse drove through the busy market day high street stopping at the town clock before heading to Aberystwyth crematorium.
A funeral tea took place after the service at Machynlleth Bowling Club.