Magnus Opus of manuscripts set to be unveiled at National Library of Wales

Friday 17th June 2022 3:19 pm
The National Library of Wales

A STUDY into over 1,000 years of Welsh manuscripts is due to be released next week and has been hailed as one of the most important ever published.

The National Library of Wales and the University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies helped produce the work which has been described as a “long-awaited magnum opus.”

The publication titled ‘A Repertory of Welsh Manuscripts and Scribes c.800-c.1800’ was written by former Keeper of Manuscripts and Scribes at the National Library, Dr Daniel Huws. Dr Huws’ work studies manuscripts from across the country and the world, including items safeguarded at the National Library, British Library as well as Harvard and Yale.

To mark the release of this study and to celebrate Dr Huws’ 90th birthday, an international conference on Welsh manuscripts is to be held at the library.

Aberystwyth
