A BLAENAU Ffestiniog man who visited the home of a woman while drunk “on a number of occasions” has been handed a community order for harassment.
Gary Thomas, of 1 Bryn Bowydd, Ffordd Dorfil, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to the harassment of Margaret Evans in Tanygrisiau between 10 November and 13 December last year.
The court heard that Thomas “attended at her address when drunk on a number of occasions when asked not to”.
Magistrates made Thomas the subject of a community order to include rehabilitation activities.
He was also handed a restraining order.
Thomas must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.