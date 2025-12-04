Rail passengers travelling between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction will be affected by line closures this weekend.
The line between the two areas will close for a time for essential upgrade work. Further non-disruptive winter maintenance is also planned.
The programme of work will allow engineers to safely carry out track renewal, drainage works and vegetation management to keep vital North Wales services running reliably during bad weather.
The line will be closed from 11pm on Saturday, 6 December until 6am on Monday, 8 December, giving engineers uninterrupted access to complete a series of drainage, vegetation management and track renewal activities.
Buses will replace trains all day on Sunday, 7 December between Llandudno and Llandudno Junction/Blaenau Ffestiniog, and passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk.
Engineers will carry out drainage work at Flint (Saturday night - 8.30am Sunday), vegetation and flailing work from Tyn-y-Morfa level crossing to Llandudno Junction (Saturday - 8.30am Sunday), drainage improvements at Mochdre station (Saturday - 8.30am Sunday), and track component renewal at Llandudno Junction (8.30am Sunday - 4am Monday).
This programme of work will help reduce flooding, improve track condition and maintain safe, reliable journeys for passengers.
In addition to this weekend’s closure, Network Rail will continue a wider programme of essential signalling renewals between Llandudno Junction and Bangor across several weekends between December 2025 and February 2026.
Trains will continue to run during this time so that passengers can still make their journeys with minimal disruption.
Some work must take place overnight or during weekend closures when fewer trains are running, and teams will work hard to minimise noise and disruption where possible.
Passengers travelling during the affected dates should plan ahead and check before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk and allow extra time for journeys where rail replacement buses are in operation.
