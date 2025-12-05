A property in Machynlleth that once served as the manorial court for the lord of the manor is on the market for over £475,000.
The opportunity has arisen to own one of Machynlleth’s most important architectural treasures; a Grade II listed medieval cruck-framed hall house with barns, walled garden, parking, and mountain views, set on the town’s historic high street.
Once known as The Court House and later Owain Pugh’s Cottage, this Grade II listed home is on the market with Fine & Country West Wales, who say the property “blends historical provenance with genuine lifestyle appeal”.
“With its central gable dated 1628, a remarkable 17th-century plasterwork overmantel featuring strapwork and a hand-moulded fruit basket, the interior offers a tactile connection to its civic and domestic past,”, the Fine & Country spokesperson added.
“The structure is believed to date back to the late medieval period and still retains its cruck-frame integrity and characteristic timber.
“To the rear, two Grade II listed barns - converted by local artisans in the early 21st century - provide beautifully finished ancillary accommodation or studio spaces.”
The Hovel is a self-contained one-bedroom barn conversion with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and a mezzanine and could be used as guest accommodation, a rental, or a creative hideaway.
The Retreat is a two-bedroom barn conversion featuring exposed beams, whitewashed stone walls, slate flooring, and French doors at both ends. It would be ideal for writers, artists, or anyone seeking a peaceful escape.
The rear garden is walled, private and generous in scale, with allocated parking and panoramic mountain views. Perfectly located on Heol Maengwyn — Machynlleth’s historic high street — this home offers walkable access to the town’s railway station, cultural institutions like MoMA Wales, shops, cafes and the open-air Wednesday market.
The main house has an historic hallway with timber framing, limewashed walls, and slate flooring.
The sitting room has exposed cruck beams and a rare 17th-century plaster overmantel, leaded windows, deep sills, and timber floors.
A second reception area could serve as a dining room or continuation of the main sitting room. It has heavy timber ceiling beams and an original fireplace surround, with direct connection to the kitchen.
The kitchen enjoys views over the courtyard and easy access to the utility area and barns. Quarry tile floors and exposed beams continue the heritage theme.
A utility room provides practical space for laundry, boots, and coats, and access to the outside courtyard.
Positioned at the front of the property with a view onto Heol Maengwyn, the principal bedroom features chamfered beams, a timber-framed window with deep sill, and period-style radiators.
A second double bedroom has timber floorboards, a sloping ceiling, and views towards the barns and garden.
A family bathroom is fitted with a traditional-style suite, including bath, pedestal basin, WC and heated towel rail.
The main house and two barn conversions provide a total of five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four living rooms.
Offers in excess of £475,000 have been advertised by Fine & Country.
