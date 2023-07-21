A LLANBERIS man has appeared in court to admit racially aggravated harassment and possession of a knuckle duster.
Patryk Kasperek, of Dolbadarn Hotel, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at the police station on Maesincla Lane in Caernarfon on 16 June this year.
Kasperek also admitted a charge of racially aggravated harassment through threatening words or behaviour at Holyhead on 16 June this year.
Magistrates made Kasperek the subject of a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.
Magistrates made a forfeiture and destruction order for the knuckle duster.
Kasperek must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.