A man remains in custody following a suspected firearms incident in a Meirionnydd village yesterday afternoon.
North Wales Police were called to the village of Brithdir in response to a suspected firearms incident.
The police force confirmed this afternoon: "We were called at 3.30pm on Sunday (29 Janury) to reports [of] a suspected firearms incident in Brithdir, Dolgellau. Specialist Firearms officers attended the location which resulted in one man being arrested. He remains in police custody whilst our enquiries continue."