Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault near a golf course in Gwynedd.
The assault is alleged to have taken place near Nefyn golf course during the evening of Saturday, 1 June.
The alleged incident, reported to have taken place at around 8.30pm, is said to have involved a man and a woman.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed with conditions.
“It is believed that two men witnessed the incident and intervened,” a police spokesperson said.
“If it was you, or you know they are, please get in touch with police so that we can make contact.”
If you have any information contact the police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000491457.