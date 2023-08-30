A BALA man has been banned from a Dolgellau pub and been handed an alcohol ban and restraining order after admitting assault and threatening behaviour.
Christopher Crosby, of 3 Maes Treflyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of John Welsh at the Royal Ship in Dolgellau on 29 June this year.
Crosby also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Mr Welsh during the incident, as well as a similar offence towards police sergeant Mark Hobley.
Magistrates handed Crosby an 80 day alcohol ban as part a community order to include rehabilitation, and banned him from entering the Royal Ship.
Crosby was also made the subject of a restraining order, and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to Mr Welsh.
Crosby must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.