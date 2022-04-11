Man is jailed for threatening or abusive behaviour and assault

A CRICCIETH man found guilty of using threatening or abusive behaviour and assault has been jailed by magistrates.

Nicholas Lyon, of 56 Ty’n Rhos, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 25 March for sentencing.

The 39-year-old had initially denied both using threatening or abusive behaviour and assaulting Kayleigh Jones at Talbot Court in Holywell, Flintshire on 16 October last year.

Despite pleading not guilty at an initial hearing last year, Lyon was found guilty of both charges at a trial earlier this year.

At the hearing on 25 March, magistrates sentenced Lyon to nine weeks in prison for the offences.

The court heard “there has been a wilful and persistent failure to comply with his community order” and that the jail term was justified by Lyon’s previous convictions.