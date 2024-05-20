A man who waited four years for a hip operation was sent home after being prepped for surgery because his paperwork hadn’t arrived.
Darryl Pashley is in daily pain which traps him in his third-floor flat due to an old hip implant digging into his bone.
On the NHS waiting list since 2020, he finally got the good news about the surgery which would change his life this year, set for 1 May.
Despite running into difficulty finding transport to drive the 70 miles to NHS’ Prince Phillip Hospital in Llanelli, he was then turned away at 8am the next day after he had been dressed in his surgery gown and fasted for the anaesthetic.
The 70-year-old retired engineer and gardener from Borth said: “The staff didn’t say anything, I don’t even think they apologised.
“I just lay there fuming- I’d been prepared, showered and in my gown, watching four others getting prepped for their operations.
“It was embarrassing- its incompetence.
“There’s something wrong with the system.
“I live up three flights of stairs- it’s a boring life stuck here days on end until I go out shopping- I have to lean on trolleys and use two walking sticks.”
The hospital was waiting for his pre-operation assessment paperwork which was done in January to arrive from the private company the work had been outsourced to in Carmarthen. Darryl was left furious, hungry and out of pocket due to the palaver he had gone through to get to the hospital on his own.
He had already endured the stress of trying to book hospital transport which requires 48-notice, but being stuck only able to book a hospital bed with 24 hours' notice.
This meant by the time he knew he had a bed the hospital transport was fully booked, so he appealed for help on Facebook for a lift after taxi companies quoted the pensioner £150-£210.
Darryl said: “I’m only on a basic pension, no benefits.
“Eventually a lovely ex-nurse offered me a lift- it took me all day to find someone and I thought my surgery hinged on the help of a stranger but she got me there in plenty of time.
“I’m now left waiting till June for the surgery- if it goes ahead then.
“I can’t afford private surgery, it would cost up to £30k for me.”
Keith Jones, Director of Secondary Care at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: "At Hywel Dda University Health Board our aim is that people wait the shortest time possible from initial symptoms to starting treatment.
“We are unable to comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality, however we were concerned to hear about Mr Pashley’s experience while in our care.
“We have investigated Mr Pashley’s case and have liaised with him and a new treatment date has been set.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to Mr Pashley.
If a patient has any concerns regarding their treatment, we urge them to contact our Patient Support Service for help and guidance."