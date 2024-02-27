A 21-year-old man has been jailed after stealing from an elderly woman’s purse.
Solayman Daha, of no fixed abode, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Courts yesterday (Monday, 26 February) charged with theft from a person in Pwllheli last week.
The court heard that on Tuesday, 20 February, Daha targeted a woman whilst she was shopping in the Iceland store in Pwllheli.
He followed her around the shop before stealing £175 from her purse.
District Inspector Darren Kane from North Wales Police said: “Targeting elderly members of our community will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly.
“We continue to work with partners and local businesses to protect vulnerable residents from criminals.”