A victim of stalking from Gwynedd who has gone on to help others in similar situations has received an award for her work.
Rhianon Bragg won the Special Recognition Award for working to improve support for victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and harassment, particularly in rural areas.
A survivor herself, she turned personal trauma into advocacy through raising awareness and influencing change.
She collaborates with North Wales Police and national bodies to improve victim services, including stalking response and firearms licensing reforms.
Rhianon’s work drives change, ensuring victims are heard, protected, and supported.
Rhianon said: “As a victim of stalking, in recent years I have, and continue, to work alongside police, other agencies, victims, politicians and press.
“Using my experience and knowledge, I have illustrated the need for change, increased learning and found affordable, workable solutions to help tackle stalking and improve outcomes for all.
“To achieve best change, you need a receptive audience, one that recognises the issue and wants to improve, and I have found that within North Wales Police.”
On 5 June, 11 individuals and organisations from across North Wales were recognised for outstanding contributions to community safety and wellbeing at the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Awards.
Held at the Quay Hotel and Spa in Deganwy, the evening was a celebration of those who make a meaningful difference in their communities by supporting victims, helping prevent crime, and working alongside police and local services.
The winners were nominated by North Wales Police officers, staff, and volunteers, who highlighted individuals and groups they’ve partnered with during their work, recognising those who have shown dedication, empathy, and a commitment to justice and rehabilitation.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, said: “These awards shine a light on the people and organisations who consistently go above and beyond. Whether through supporting victims, guiding those at risk, or simply showing up when it matters most, their efforts strengthen our communities. I’m grateful for their commitment and care, especially as we celebrate national Volunteers Week across the UK. They truly make North Wales a better, safer place for all.”
Also among the winners was Victim’s Champion, Gaynor McKeown, Chief Executive Officer of both DASU and RASASC (Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre) in North Wales.
Gaynor has a longstanding and continuing dedication to supporting victims of abuse, with her career and expertise speaking to her unwavering and focused commitment. Having gained experience in key leadership roles generating income to support victims across the UK, she has also advised and worked with governments internationally on criminal justice and legislation.
Gaynor said: “I am really honoured to receive this award; it has been my privilege to work on behalf of victims for over 35 years. To hear their stories and to be some small part of their recovery is truly humbling. The work we do in North Wales would not be possible without the support of my teams in DASU and RASASC, so a massive thank you to them for all their hard work.”
