Police are appealing to the public to help them find a man wanted for theft and threats to injure.
North Wales Police issued the appeal to find Gwynedd man, Lloyd Watson Lloyd. A police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Lloyd Watson Lloyd?
"Lloyd, 28, of Caernarfon remains wanted on warrant for theft and threats to injure.
"Please remember that assisting an offender is a criminal offence and anyone found to be harbouring him may also be arrested.
"If you have seen Lloyd or have any information on his whereabouts, contact police via our website or by calling 101.
"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously."