The Nationwide building society has promised to keep its Caernarfon branch open until at least 2028.
Nationwide has 15,500 customers across Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and the branch in Caernarfon employs five staff members.
It is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and the branch co-ordinate their opening days with the Bangor outlet.
The branch also offers a free-to-use ATM machine.
Following Santander’s announcement to close their branch in Caernarfon, Nationwide has welcomed even more customers who value the personal, face-to-face service they are able to provide.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, visited the Caernarfon branch of Nationwide to speak to staff and see the services they offer for herself.
The MP praised Nationwide for its promise to remain open.
Following her visit, Mrs Saville Roberts said: “High street banks have long abandoned their social responsibility to their loyal customers. Despite the myths they peddle that everyone banks online, many people still want that personal, face-to-face contact.
“It is therefore refreshing to see building society Nationwide commit to remain in Caernarfon until at least 2028 – providing certainty to their customers and offering an alternative to those whose own banks have closed.
“It is little wonder why so many are now switching their accounts to Nationwide given the face-to-face services they offer in-branch.”
She added: “It should be appreciated that not everyone has access to a reliable internet connection and some people cannot use e-banking, yet they obviously still need access to services.
“People still want human contact; to ask questions, get support, and feel confident about their finances. I am grateful to the team in Caernarfon for their time.
“In a climate where banks are withdrawing from our towns and high streets, Nationwide is bucking the trend.
“I would encourage constituents to consider Nationwide given their commitment to stay on our high streets.”
