MasterChef finalist, Owen Vaughan, has been named head chef of the Fanny Talbot in Barmouth.
The establishment said it was "delighted to announce the appointment of Owen Vaughan as Head Chef from April".
"As a local to Barmouth he is most recently known as a finalist on MasterChef the Professionals," the spokesperson added.
"Previous positions include working at some of north Wales' leading fine dinning restaurants, such as Portmerion, Pale Hall and Penmaenuchaf."
Owen made it to through to the finals of MasterChef: The Professionals last December.