Aberystwyth Mayor, Cllr Maldwyn Pryse has officially opened a new growing space along Plascrug Avenue.
100 raised beds have been placed on unused land near the bowling club last year and on Saturday, 12 April, the ribbon was cut on the site.
The allotments are available to local residents, who will be able to use them to grow vegetables of their choosing. You can apply for a spot at the new site or the allotments near Penparcau by contacting Aberystwyth Town Council.
The town council thanked everyone who came along and Aberystwyth Bowling Club.
The ribbon cutting was followed by Cllr Pryse rolling the first bowl of the season at the bowling club to start the new season.
Coming to the end of his term as mayor, Cllr Pryse will host a coffee morning at Y Morlan on Saturday, 3 May to raise money for two good causes.
The mayor’s coffee morning will take place between 10am and 12pm, with all proceeds going to the mayor’s chosen charities, which this year are HAHAV an Aberystwyth RNLI.
The morning will cost £5 on the door.