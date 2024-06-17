Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University has congratulated Dr Dee on her success: “On behalf of the University I extend our warmest congratulations to Dr Dee on being awarded an MBE. Her dedication to promoting equality in computer science is remarkable and this award rightly acknowledges her achievements in giving women and non-binary students a voice in a world traditionally dominated by men. That our University has given her and colleagues the time needed to develop the Lovelace Colloquium over the years and encourage our students to participate and succeed, should be a source of great pride for everyone here at Aberystwyth University.”