“We have a great team. Most days there’s plenty of laughs and camaraderie to be had, and Christmas Day is certainly no exception. Add into that a few silly little gifts that we buy for each of the Christmas Day crew, a decent selection of tasty treats, and usually a Christmas dinner that has kindly been provided for us, often by a local cafe or restaurant, and the day becomes as similar to a day at home as we can make it - the only exception being that the wine and champagne at dinner is swapped out for blackcurrant squash and Shloer, but you can’t have everything!