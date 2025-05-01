Police are appealing to the public for help to find a man last seen in Porthmadog, but have issued a warning not to approach him.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said Quentin McCloud, missing from Hertfordshire since April 24th, was seen in the Porthmadog area on 27 April.
“The public are advised not to approach him, but to call 999 if he is seen, quoting reference C060692.”
Sharing more information about the man, Kent Police said McCloud, 58, is from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is white, 5ft 10in with receding hair.
“Quentin wears glasses and had a grey raincoat, black top, grey jeans and blue shoes.
“Our officers are asking members of the public not to approach Quentin but to call us if he is seen.”