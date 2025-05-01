Incoming chair said: “One of the reasons people volunteer for mountain rescue is that they love the outdoors themselves and want to be able to help others who get into difficulty whilst enjoying the outdoors. But its not much fun if you end up sitting on a windy mountainside, cold and wet, waiting for rescue to arrive – far better to plan ahead, take a few precautions, and give yourself a better chance of having a great day. Looking forward, helping people to understand this, and be prepared for their day, will be a key part in reducing demand on mountain rescue services.”