The North Wales Mountain Rescue Association - which includes teams across Aberdyfi and South Snowdonia - (NWMRA) has a new chair at the helm.
Andy Harbach takes up the role at a time when mountain rescue faces an unprecedented increase in the number of call outs. Ordinance Survey statistics show demand for the skills and expertise of the nine teams covering North Wales has grown, with more young people now needing assistance than ever before, and a steady increase in people of all ages heading out to enjoy the great outdoors.
Most North Wales Mountain Rescue Association volunteers also have full-time jobs. All volunteers are required to train and practice their skills regularly, and meet at evenings and weekends to do this.
Incoming chair said: “One of the reasons people volunteer for mountain rescue is that they love the outdoors themselves and want to be able to help others who get into difficulty whilst enjoying the outdoors. But its not much fun if you end up sitting on a windy mountainside, cold and wet, waiting for rescue to arrive – far better to plan ahead, take a few precautions, and give yourself a better chance of having a great day. Looking forward, helping people to understand this, and be prepared for their day, will be a key part in reducing demand on mountain rescue services.”
Simple recommendations include:
· Clothing and equipment –layers of clothing if the weather changes; a headtorch if it gets dark; and an appropriate map designed for outdoor use and reliable navigation tools are just some of the essentials.
· Weather – check the forecast and know what to expect.
· Sustenance – food and drink to maintain energy levels.
Further advice can be found at https://www.adventuresmart.uk.
Andy took over as chair from Tim Radford, who held the role for five years. Tim’s tenure saw NWMRA navigate through a number of challenges, including Covid.
Andy added: “I would like to thank Tim for his commitment and achievements as chair of North Wales Mountain Rescue Association for the past five years.
“As incoming chair to North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, I recognise these will be often challenging, but also interesting, times. Both myself, and the many dedicated volunteers in the region, are ready and equipped to meet those challenges.”
Tim Radford said: “It has been a privilege to chair NWMRA over the last five years. I have been proud to watch our relationships strengthen with our partners and among the teams. The region will continue to grow with the help of Andy and the new exec.”
Further advice on safety can be found at www.nwmra.org/staysafe.
North Wales Mountain Rescue Association comprises nine teams working together to cover the region, and include some of the busiest areas in England and Wales. Along with associated organisations they include:
· Aberdyfi Mountain Rescue Team
· Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team
· Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team
· North East Wales Mountain Rescue Team
· Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation
· South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team