A Llandysul sixth-form pupil swaps school for the fire station when the alarm is raised as one of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s youngest firefighters.
18-year-old Bobi Jones responds to incidents in his own time and has been granted special permission by Ysgol Bro Teifi to leave free periods when an emergency call comes in.
Bobi applied to become an on-call Firefighter shortly before his 18th birthday and follows in the footsteps of his brother, father, uncle and grandfather, marking three generations of firefighters and over 75 years of combined service.
After completing his initial training, Bobi joined the crew at Newcastle Emlyn Fire Station in November 2025 and has enjoyed responding to incidents while further building his skills and knowledge.
One standout incident was a fire at a local gym where he was involved in rolling out hoses and establishing safety lines.
As well as following in his family’s footsteps, Bobi says he joined the fire service as he wanted to support his local community, which he has found really rewarding.
Alongside his operational role and playing for Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club, Bobi is studying A-Level Business and Sport and plans to start an electrician apprenticeship after finishing school, with a long-term goal of becoming a wholetime firefighter.
Talking about balancing his role as an on-call firefighter with life as a sixth-form pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul, Bobi said: “There’s a good crew here at Newcastle Emlyn Station, which includes members of my family.
“We all support each other and there’s great camaraderie here.”
Asked what advice he would give to anyone considering becoming an On-Call Firefighter, Bobi added:
“I would say absolutely go for it, the availability options are flexible enough to suit everyone and the service is always recruiting for more on-call firefighters.”
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