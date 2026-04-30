Crowds gathered in Llandysul to officially launch the Teifi Trail, marking a major milestone for communities along the Afon Teifi.
The 83-mile trail, designed by enthusiastic and experienced walkers follows public rights of way for much of its route. The trail celebrates the landscape, heritage and communities of the Teifi Valley — from source to sea.
The trail and its new guidebook were officially launched in Llandysul, on Saturday 25 April.
The day began in remarkable fashion at 2am, when runners Toby and Iain set off from the source of the Afon Teifi at the Teifi Pools, aiming to complete the full trail in a single continuous effort.
Later that morning, at a more reasonable hour of 10am, over 50 walkers gathered in Llandysul, to take part in a more leisurely four-mile circular walk to Coed-y-Foel and along the riverbank.
They returned to Y Porth in time for refreshments and the official launch.
Inside the venue, visitors enjoyed displays from the Teifi Valley Trail Association, including a film following the river from source to sea.
Information stands from the Ramblers and Save the Teifi group were also on display, alongside historic and contemporary maps of the river, including the striking Mathias Map of the lower Teifi and work from the Llais yr Afon project.
The main launch event took place in the garden at Y Porth, which overlooks the afon Teifi, and a large crowd had gathered to celebrate the achievement.
Tom Cowcher, Chair of the Teifi Valley Trail Association, thanked the many volunteers and organisations who had worked together to bring the trail to life.
These include the Walkers are Welcome communities in Tregaron, Lampeter, Llandysul & Pont-Tyweli, Cilgerran and St Dogmaels, along with Lampeter & Teifi Valley Ramblers, the Tregaron Walking Club and Cardigan Ramblers.
He also thanked the “Trail Champions” for their voluntary work maintaining paths and installing signage.
Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire County Councils were also thanked for their ongoing support and encouragement. Community councils and local businesses along the route were also praised for their encouragement and for financial contributions.
Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake was invited to cut the ribbon — but in a spontaneous and generous gesture, he insisted that the honour should go to the volunteers, inviting Tom Cowcher to cut the ribbon instead.
Moments after the official launch, four members of the Llandysul Paddlers kayaked past on the river below, to loud applause from the crowd.
Meanwhile, Toby and Iain continued their remarkable run which was more challenging than they had anticipated due to the heat of the heat of the day. They reached Y Porth at 4.45pm to a warm welcome, before pressing on. They completed the full trail, arriving at Poppit Sands at 2.11am the following morning!
The creation of the trail and the accompanying guidebook is the result of determination and collaboration across communities throughout the Teifi Valley.
For more information about the trail, how you could help, and to order the guidebook, visit: https://teifivalleytrail.wales/
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