Mewn seremoni yn Neuadd y Ddinas, Caerdydd yn ddiweddar cyflwynwyd Megan Teleri, Brynglas, Pencae, Llanarth â thystysgrif a rhodd ariannnol wedi iddi ennill gwobr Myfyrwraig y Flwyddyn, Coleg Brenhinol y Meddygon Teulu.
Megan yn ennill gwobr Myfyrwraig y Flwyddyn
Sunday 25th December 2022 5:00 pm
(- )
