Mewn seremoni yn Neuadd y Ddinas, Caerdydd yn ddiweddar cyflwynwyd Megan Teleri, Brynglas, Pencae, Llanarth â thystysgrif a rhodd ariannnol wedi iddi ennill gwobr Myfyrwraig y Flwyddyn, Coleg Brenhinol y Meddygon Teulu.