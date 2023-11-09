The next Meirionnydd Ramblers walk, on Friday, 17 November, will take place in an area of the Dyfi Valley which, in 2009, UNESCO dedicated as a Biosphere Reserve to recognise the biodiversity, natural beauty, heritage and wildlife that exists there.
Within the biosphere is the village of Corris whose history is centred on slate mining.
The mining of slate began around Corris in the 1300s but it was in the mid-1800s when mining began in earnest.
It continued up until 1970 and the remains of buildings associated with the industry will be evident on Friday’s walk.
Of more recent construction, but with a nod to the past, is a model Italian garden that we shall walk by.
It was built by the then householder who was inspired by his travels to Italy and its Renaissance architecture.
Nature is now reclaiming the garden but well known Italian landmarks can still be seen as well of follies made from local bricks.
The walk passes through the Aber Corris Nature Reserve, a small broadleaf woodland rich in wildlife with many species of birds, before we ascend to the old mine workings.
We will then drop back down into the village before having a further steep climb through the woods to reach a forestry track on the lower slopes of Moel Heulen.
We shall then descend steeply to the Afon Dulas and make our way along the river back to the village and the craft centre.
At Corris Craft Centre there are a number of units selling artisan products as well as a café where we can end the walk.
This circular walk of five-and-a-half miles is graded C, moderate. Please be aware that in places the ground is likely to be wet underfoot and the cumulative ascent is 1,200 feet.
It will start at 10.15am and is estimated to finish at 3pm. Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there. Start from the far end of Corris Craft Centre car park, by the orange exit sign (grid ref SH751077).
For further information, contact the walk leader, Gill C, on 01654 712747.