Meirionnydd Ramblers, which is a part of Ramblers’ Cymru, is opening the door to anyone who wants to join in their mission to keep our countryside open to everyone in a safe and responsible way.
It is a friendly, welcoming group who enjoy exploring all parts of our wonderful countryside and who are always keen to share this with others.
The benefits of walking to health and mental well-being were brought into sharp focus during the worst of the Covid pandemic and whilst Ramblers continues to work to encourage more people of all ages to walk, its other main focus is to ensure the protection of our rights of way path network, and is the only charity that does so.
It is easy to see walking as a free activity and it is crucial that it remains so for all to enjoy.
That is why it is vital that when there are threats to the access we have, or issues which need a united voice to speak up in defence of footpaths, there is an non-political body to take up the cause.
This is where Ramblers, as an organisation, comes in.
So even if you do not wish to join in any of the walks, if there are paths you choose to explore on your own or informally with a few friends, or you have enjoyed walking in the past and would like those routes preserved for future generations, perhaps you would consider taking out a Ramblers’ membership?
Membership for only a few pence a week brings tangible benefits such as discounts in some of the main outdoor stores; access to free training courses covering such subjects as navigation, first aid and map reading; a quarterly magazine and opportunities to join in local social activities.
Above all it helps to ensure the future of our historic rights of way which were long fought for by others.
Please see the group website – www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk – for more information and for full details of their forthcoming walks.