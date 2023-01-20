Meirionnydd Ramblers will embark on two walks in the next week.
On Thursday, 26 January we head to Llyn Gwynant.
This walk begins by following a narrow lane uphill from the Pont Bethania car park.
We then take a path heading through woodland and fields, crossing a stream along the way, before descending to the shores of Llyn Gwynant beneath the flanks of Snowdon. In good weather there are spectacular views of the mountains!
Our route continues around the beautiful Llyn Gwynant.
There are one or two wet sections and a short rocky climb, but otherwise the paths are reasonably good.
On leaving the lake we follow a footpath over open ground and back to the start.
The route is a moderate grade C but with a couple of steep sections.
This circular walk of approximately six-and-a-half miles starts at 10am from Bethania car park or layby near cafe on the opposite side of the road (grid ref SH628507).
Contact the leader, Jan, on 01341 440264 for further information.
The group heads to Lake Wylfa on Sunday, 29 January.
Hidden between two low ridges in an area of rough grassland, to the south of the Mawddach Estuary and the A493, lies the shallow little lake of Llyn Wylfa.
Although it can be glimpsed from the higher ground of Pared y Cefn Hir, its existence is otherwise a well-kept secret, a secret to be shared with us today.
Setting off from our starting point, we first head through the Ponderosa woods before walking a short stretch on the roadside verge.
We then pick up another woodland path which takes us above Llyn Wylfa.
On our return route we visit the Abergwynant Woods with its network of little paths and lovely views over the Mawddach Estuary.
This circular route is graded C and covers around seven miles.
Meet on the A493 layby two miles west of Penmaenpool near the sign to Cefn Coed (grid ref SH673171) at 10am. There is limited parking for four or five cars on each side of road
For further information, contact the walk leader, Christine R, on 01341 250814.