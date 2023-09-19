On Thursday, 28 September Meirionnydd Ramblers will take in Moelwyn Mawr and Moelwyn Bach.
The mountains of Moelwyn Mawr and Moelwyn Bach lie in the Blaenau Ffestiniog area, famous for its slate-quarrying history.
The walk visits both summits, passing through some of the quarry remains.
They will start from the village of Croesor and head gradually uphill along a track towards the ruins of the Croesor Quarry.
Beyond the quarry, they turn to climb more steeply up the grassy north ridge of Moelwyn Mawr to reach its 770m top.
They will descend to the south, heading along the little ridge of Craig Ysfafn and then steeply down a rocky path to Bwlch Stwlan. From here a path rakes up the side of Moelwyn Bach to the 710m summit.
An easy descent along the west ridge brings them to a quiet lane and hence back to Croesor.
This circular walk of around 6.5 miles starts at 10am at Croesor car park (grid ref SH631446). Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.
This strenuous, grade B walk is expected to finish at around 4pm. Contact the walk leader, Adrian, on 01341 422893 for further information.
Cae’n y Coed awaits the group on Wednesday, 4 October.
This walk will follow a circular route on paths and tracks through Coed y Brenin.
Coed y Brenin, the King’s Forest, covers an area of some 9,000 acres around the valleys of the rivers Mawddach, Eden, Gain and Wen.
Once part of the Nannau Estate, it was bought by the Forestry Commission in 1922 and much of it planted with fir trees.
It was designated a Forest Park in the 1990s because of its outstanding walking and recreational value.
Today the forest is criss-crossed with paths, tracks and trails and is popular with walkers and cyclists alike.
With some parts of the forest now felled, there are plentiful views from its higher reaches to the Rhinogydd mountains in the west and Rhobell Fawr in the east.
With a local C+ grade, this moderate seven-mile circular walk sets off from the car park off the A470, three-quarters of a mile south of Ganllwyd (grid ref SH729233). Meet at 10am. The walk is expected to be completed at around 2.30pm.
Contact the walk leader, Henry, on 01341 280830 or 07787 753438 for more details. There is also an alternative contact number for use on the day of the walk only: 07387 605398.
