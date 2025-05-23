Jeremy Howitt, Technical Director, Snowdonia Space Centre, said: “The Snowdonia Space Centre has been created alongside the Snowdonia Aerospace Centre to provide opportunities for Universities, startups, SMEs, and even larger players, to get early access to flight test capabilities, to be able to learn lessons early in the development cycle for new products, and to accelerate the route to market for those innovations. As well as providing much needed testing facilities to the UK space industry, we hope the centre will help to stimulate local and national interest in the space industry and inspire more young people to engage in a career in the space industry.”