MEIRIONNYDD Ramblers have two upcoming walks which take steps back into history.
The Tomen y Mur walk was rescheduled for Thursday, 21st September.
They will visit the Roman site at Tomen y Mur on this moderate-graded walk, encompassing a training field, amphitheatre and road, plus the remains of a Norman castle motte.
Starting from the lakeside at Trawsfynydd, we head up over grazing fields and on a rough moorland track, enjoying views of the lake and the distant Rhinogydd.
There will be time to explore the remains before heading back to the start.
The 6.5 mile circular walk starts at 10,30am at Trawsfynydd Power Station CP, with an estimated finish time of 3pm.
Walk Leader: Rosie T, 07599 086411.
Then on Sunday, 24 September, we will discover the fascinating geological history of Coed y Brenin.
Our route follows a combination of forest tracks, minor roads and footpaths, both through the forest and over more open ground.
Along the way, we pass several information panels exploring the area’s violent volcanic history, and we visit a number of interesting features. These include the “copper bog” where the peat is so rich in copper that at one time it was dug up and burnt, and the ash residue used as a source of copper.
A slight detour from the main path takes us to a delightful waterfall into a pretty pool. With parts of the forest now felled, we will be able to enjoy amazing views down the valley from the higher reaches of the route, weather permitting, of course.
The seven-mile moderate walk starts at 10am at the first car park on lane by Afon Mawddach, NE of Ganllwyd with an estimated finish time of 3pm.
Walk leader Chris R, 01341 250814.