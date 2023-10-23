A memorial bench and a viburnum bush were presented to the community garden in Dolgellau, last Sunday by the family of the late Betty and Ray Stubbs.
Ray started work on the community garden in 2007, and spent many a happy hour turning a waste piece of ground into a garden, despite having lost his leg to cancer and having to work either from his wheelchair or off the floor.
He also worked tirelessly for the community, as a local councillor, mayor, and an advocate for the disabled community.
Betty and Ray will be sadly missed by the whole family community.