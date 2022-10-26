Memorial bench for croquet player
Thursday 3rd November 2022 4:00 pm
The croquet players of Aberdyfi Recreation Ground were joined by ARG president, Bryn Lloyd, on Wednesday, 26 October, to inaugurate the bench in memory of Robert, who started croquet in Aberdyfi and inspired an active and increasing number of players.
Robert was also well-known and appreciated as Aberdyfi’s dentist before his retirement.
He died in June this year and is much missed.
