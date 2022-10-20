Memorial collection raises £470 for Ceredigion Association for the Blind
Saturday 22nd October 2022 3:00 pm
(Picture supplied )
The Tregaron and Llanddewi Brefi branch of the Ceredigion Association for the Blind has received a cheque for £470.
The money, raised from a collection in memory of Diana Jones, who was the branch chairperson for the last 10 years, was presented by Gareth Jones, Tregaron.
The cheque was gratefully received by branch treasurer Nerys Pugh.
This collection, together with other fundraising activities, will go towards funding and providing aids and assistance.
Pictured are Bethan Evans, chairperson; Nerys Pugh, treasurer; Gareth Jones; Gwyn Jones, county treasurer; and Margaret Howells, branch secretary.
