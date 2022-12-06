A TIMELY mental health survey is aiming to improve services in Ceredigion where it has been revealed that suicides and anxiety rates are soaring.
Social enterprise Mental Health Monster CIC is calling on every adult in the area to complete the survey to ‘shape the future of mental health interventions in our county.’
The anonymous survey – which takes roughly four minutes - assesses knowledge, attitudes and opinions to identify the needs and preferences of residents.
As the Cambrian News reported, data released in September by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that Ceredigion has the highest rate of suicide in England and Wales. More recent ONS data also revealed the county ranks highest for the number of people feeling anxious of any region in Wales.
Managing director of Mental Health Monster, Nathan Jackson, said: “There is a mental health crisis in Ceredigion.
“We’re really counting on everyone to spread this far and wide within our county, so that we can understand the needs of people and tailor our approaches to them. We have to start meeting people where they are.”
Ceredigion MP Ben Lake said: “This has been a tough year for so many - lives lost, relationships broken, businesses and jobs gone. This has all led to a worrying and significant rise in mental health issues. By taking part in the survey, you can help us gain a clearer understanding of the scale of these problems throughout our community and... campaign for better services for everyone.”
The six-week project is funded by the Ceredigion Association for Voluntary Organisations. The data will be available to organisations in Ceredigion at the beginning of next year.