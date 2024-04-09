“I was born, raised and educated in Rhyl and I am passionate and committed to making ours a stronger and safer community by ensuring that North Wales Police have a minimal drain on their resources and costs when involved with the blanket 20mph policy but continue to collaborate with partner agencies and the voluntary sector for safer roads; by providing greater support for our farmers combating rural crimes such as fly tipping, theft of livestock and equipment; combating anti-social behaviour using a common-sense approach to restore lost respect for our North Wales Police force by ensuring that residents can see and have access to police officers in their local communities and schools; and tackling domestic abuse and violence which will include coercive behaviour. This will be a priority in my police and crime plan.”