Residents in mid and north Wales will go to the polls next month, as candidates are officially declared for Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) roles across Wales.
Voters in the region will head to the polls on 2 May to elect commissioners for Dyfed-Powys and North Wales whose responsibilities include deciding the budget for the force and holding the chief constable to account.
The election will be the first in Wales where voters will be required to bring photo ID in order to vote following a change in law.
In Dyfed-Powys, incumbent PCC for Plaid Cymru Dafydd Llywelyn will stand again.
He will be challenged by Liberal Democrat Justin Griffiths, Philippa Thompson for Labour, Ian Harrison for the Welsh Conservatives.
Mr Llywelyn was first elected as Plaid Cymru's PCC for Dyfed-Powys in 2016, and was re-elected in 2021.
Plaid Cymru said that during his time as PCC, Mr Llywelyn “has increased the number of Police Officers by 200 more officers, invested in a modern CCTV, a new sustainable Policing Hub and Custody Suite and a Town Centre Police Constable role.”
“These measures aim to make the public feel safe, increase opportunities to feed in and connect with the police force in the area, and to modernise the police force,” the party said.
“Under his leadership as PCC, Dyfed-Powys Police has established a single point of access for support services, as well as establishing a Rural Crime Team to coordinate Farmwatch and Horse Watch schemes to provide rural crime prevention advice.”
Justin Griffiths said: “If elected I would seek to implement a more transparent, accountable and community- based policing service.
“I would seek to restore proper community policing ensuring officers are visible in our communities and not diverted to other areas, whilst tackling inequalities in criminal justice and seek to implement the recommendations of the Thomas Commission in devolving of powers to the relevant devolved administration.
“I would implement a fairer and more compassionate policing service - e.g. the focus on drug offenders being put on rehabilitation programs - this is an example of our holistic approach to reducing repeat offending and a reduction in court backlogs and overpopulated prisons."
Ian Harrison is a Powys County Councillor and said he is “passionate about the communities he serves”.
“People in this area want to live free of crime, and free of the fear of crime,” he said.
“If I am elected, I will do my level best to help make sure that happens.
“My absolute priority will be to listen to residents – and then take action.
“Rural crime is a particular problem.
“It often goes unreported, but it damages local businesses – and just like anti-social behaviour – it blights lives.”
Phillippa Thompson for Labour also stood at the 2021 election in Dyfed-Powys, coming third.
She said: “I’m delighted to have been selected to stand again as Labour & Co-operative candidate for Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner.
“I spent my career serving in HM Diplomatic Service at home and overseas.
“I have the experience to be the voice of our community to make the work of the police responsive to your needs, and to support Dyfed-Powys police to deliver an excellent service for all.
“If elected, I pledge to use my experience to support our police force and to make sure our communities can have trust and confidence in our police.”
North Wales PCC Labour incumbent Andy Dunbobbin is among those standing after the former Flintshire councillor was first appointed in May 2021.
The other challengers in North Wales are Brian Jones, a local councillor from Rhyl, for the Conservatives, former deputy North Wales PCC Ann Griffith for Plaid Cymru and former Liverpool councillor Richard Marbrow for the Liberal Democrats.
Andy Dunbobbin said: “I am honoured to serve as your Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, with my focus firmly being on what matters to you, and on which I was elected.
“Three years have passed very quickly with policing, quite rightly, facing immense scrutiny.
“However, despite national and local challenges, I believe I have effectively led and represented you and our communities well.
“As I look again for your support at this coming election, I will continue to put you, your families and our communities at the heart of my endeavours.
“Neighbourhood policing is and always will be my top priority.
“With my focus firmly on preventing crime, we are now starting to see the benefits.
“In our home of North Wales, overall crime is down 13.5 percent and performance is up.”
Ann Griffith said: “The best way to tackle crime is to stop it happening in the first place.
“Preventing crime will, therefore, be my focus if I’m elected on 2 May.
“I understand the trauma that crime causes for victims and know the impact of crime can be long-lasting.
“I want to be a strong voice for those victims, who can often feel lost in the criminal justice system.
“My over-riding priority is to make north Wales a safer place for all so that our communities can thrive.”
Brian Jones said: “I would like the honour to represent you, your family and community as your North Wales Police & Crime Commissioner.
“I was born, raised and educated in Rhyl and I am passionate and committed to making ours a stronger and safer community by ensuring that North Wales Police have a minimal drain on their resources and costs when involved with the blanket 20mph policy but continue to collaborate with partner agencies and the voluntary sector for safer roads; by providing greater support for our farmers combating rural crimes such as fly tipping, theft of livestock and equipment; combating anti-social behaviour using a common-sense approach to restore lost respect for our North Wales Police force by ensuring that residents can see and have access to police officers in their local communities and schools; and tackling domestic abuse and violence which will include coercive behaviour. This will be a priority in my police and crime plan.”
Richard Marbrow said: “Policing priorities in North Wales should reflect the diversity of the needs of North Wales.
“Rural crime is an issue for North Wales and should be a focus but two issues I will prioritise are issues for all of us across Wales.
“The first of those issues is violent crime that affects women and girls.
“As your Police and Crime Commissioner I will put in place community safety projects and set as a police priority making women and girls feel safer across our communities.
“The second of my priority issues is that too many people in our community are affected by cybercrime.
“Scams and breaches make the news but we too often forget the people behind the keyboards.
“With a professional background in data protection, I am well placed to guide priorities in this area and I will put in place schemes to help prevent these crimes and to support victims of them.”
There will be change in the voting system for this year’s commissioner elections.
Previously the elections had used the supplementary vote system which saw voters able to mark on the ballot paper their first choice and second choice too.
The election will now use the First Past the Post system.