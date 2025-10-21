Firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have achieved national recognition after being crowned Best Breathing Apparatus (BA) Team and the prestigious title of Overall Best Team at the National Breathing Apparatus Challenge (NBAC).
The event took place over the weekend of 12 October at the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire.
The winning team - Dominic Norcross (Officer in Charge), Lee Rees (Driver / Fireground Setup), Luke Fisher and Tim Frost (BA Team), and Morgan Lewis (BA Entry Control Officer) - competed against 19 fire and rescue services from across the UK.
Teams were assessed by National Assessors from across the UK.
The Mid and West Wales team excelled across all areas, particularly in Command and Control, technical knowledge, and practical firefighting skills.
