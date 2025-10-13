A Lampeter choir has raised £3,730 for the Chemotherapy Day Units at Glangwili and Bronglais hospitals with a concert.
Cór Bytholwyrdd, formed in 2019, is a choir for choristers over 60 years old from the Lampeter area.
The concert took place on 15 June at Ysgol Bro Pedr.
Rhiannon Lewis, Conductor for Cór Bytholwyrdd, said: “During our concert in June, we performed the Welsh contemporary oratorio, 'Myfi Yw'.
“For this event, we were joined by four young and successful soloists, each with a connection to the area - Aled Wyn Thomas, Efan Williams, Ellis Dafydd and Rhys Maelgwyn Evans.
“The event was sold out prior to the concert, and as well as the successful ticket sales, we were sponsored by local businesses and friends and also advertisers in the evening's programme.
“We chose to support the Chemotherapy Day Units at Bronglais and Glangwili Hospitals as these are our local hospitals.
“Also, at the time of preparing for this event, one of our choristers, Elfyn Davies, was receiving treatment at the Glangwili unit, some other choristers have also received treatment at one of these units in the past along with other family members and friends.
“We were very pleased that Elfyn was well enough to attend the concert and present the cheque on our behalf.
“The reaction at the concert was beyond our expectation.
“I would like to thank the members of the choir and Lois, our accompanist, for their support, enthusiasm and faithfulness.
“On the choir's behalf, I would like to thank our families and friends for their continued support and encouragement.
“This event would not have been possible without the support.
“We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful and supportive area where caring for each other is still an important part of our lives.”
