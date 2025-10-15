Welsh rugby star George North delighted visitors to Aberaeron’s Gwisgo Bookworm.
George was the bookshop’s special guest on Tuesday, 7 October, when he will visited to sign copies of his autobiography, ‘No Other Place’.
“George is open, charismatic, thoughtful but hugely competitive, and this is the first time he has reflected on his extraordinary career,” said Gwisgo owners, Karen and Niki Brewer before the event.
“Full of heart and passion, George’s story is a uniquely inspirational insight into the art, mastery and sheer force of the game of rugby and we are delighted he’s chosen to share it with readers in Aberaeron.”
Attendees got the chance to meet George and receive a personally signed copy of his book, co-written with the brilliant sportswriter Tom Fordyce.
Recently retired from the international game, he is the third most capped player in Welsh history with 121 Test appearances, the youngest player ever to reach 100 caps, and the second-highest try scorer with 47.
At club level, he has played for the Scarlets, Northampton and Ospreys, and latterly Provence in France.
Sharing footage from the day with the ‘Cambrian News’, the bookshop owners said the event was “fabulous”. “Thank you everyone who came and made it special!
