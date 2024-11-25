Mid Wales has escaped the worst of Storm Bert's damage, whilst flood alerts stay in effect across the area.
Roads continue to be submerged under water today (25 November) as rainfall continues.
Pictures have emerged of flood plains, fields and roads under water in Dinas Mawddwy, Machynlleth and Borth as travel continues to be affected following heavy wind and rain.
This comes as Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan described the South Wales floods as “absolutely devastating”, following five deaths.
Though severe flood warnings have now ended across the country, there remain seven flood warnings and 20 flood alerts.
These alerts affect the upper and Lower Teifi, the River Wye in Rhayader and Llandrindod Wells, the upper Dee across Bala, and Vyrnwy close to Dinas Mawddwy and Llanbrynmair.
Natural Resources Wales has warned drivers not to drive through flood water, advising that as little as 60cm of flowing water is enough to move a vehicle.
The weather forecast warns of further heavy rain into Monday evening as Storm Bert from the mid-Atlantic travels through Scotland.
The Met Office forecast states: “Heavy showers continuing through this evening and overnight mixed with clear spells in between, before easing by dawn.
“Turning chilly with winds easing - minimum temperature 2 °C.”
The forecast for the rest of the week anticipates milder weather, with showers clearing on Thursday and Friday.