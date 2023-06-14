Two Mid Wales attractions are combining to offer an exciting adventure package based on the region’s rich lead and silver mining heritage.
The package combines the fascinating history of The Silver Mountain Experience, a popular visitor attraction near Ponterwyd – between Llangurig and Aberystwyth – with the ultimate underground adventure into the depths of the Deep Mine Experience, led by specialist tour guide Mid Wales Mine Adventures.
Visitors embark on a day of adventure, with a visit at The Silver Mountain Experience to discover how miners lived and worked. They will then spend two-and-a-half hours exploring the depths of Cwmystwyth Mines, entering underground locations left untouched since they closed more than 100 years ago.
Explorers will enter the Great Level Fawr at Cwmystwyth Mines, discovering huge chambers, stopes and a labyrinth of meandering passages, as well as original artefacts and relics left since the mine was abandoned.
Simon Pickard, The Silver Mountain Experience’s managing director, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the amazing team at Mid Wales Mine Adventures on this exciting new offering.
“It really gives visitors a great insight into the incredible history of mining in Wales and will quench the thirst of those looking for an adventure.”