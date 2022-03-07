Milestone birthday as Sesiwn returns

SESIWN Fawr will return to the streets of Dolgellau this summer to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The folk festival will take place in the town between 15 and 17 July, organisers have confirmed. They have also announced this year’s line-up.

It includes some of the Welsh music scene’s leading artists, including sets by Yws Gwynedd, Tara Bandito and Sŵnami on the main stage, sponsored by BBC Radio Cymru.

True to Sesiwn Fawr’s folk and world music roots, the line-up also includes artists from beyond the border such as the world-famous Scottish folk band, Skerryvore; N’famady Kouyaté from Guinea, West Africa; and The Trials of Cato, to name but a few.

For the first time this year, the festival program will also include a Sunday night gig at St Mary’s Church, Dolgellau bringing the festival weekend to an end with performances by Vrï and others.

Yet to be revealed are the line-ups for the gigs that will take place at the rugby club. A variety of literature and comedy sessions that have also played a prominent role in the festival over recent years, as well as a program of activities and workshops for children and young people, are also yet to be announced.

Festival weekend tickets were released on St David’s Day, Tuesday, 1 March, on Sesiwn Fawr’s website - www.sesiwnfawr.cymru.

Guto Dafydd is chair of the Sesiwn Fawr Committee.

He said: “Like so many other events, it has not been possible to hold the festival in its usual form on the streets of Dolgellau over the last two years as a result of the pandemic, but virtual sessions have been arranged to fill the gap.

“After long anticipation, therefore, we are eagerly looking forward to inviting the residents of Dolgellau, and welcome new and old friends to enjoy the Sesiwn in person once again.

It has been a pleasure to secure a strong line-up to celebrate the special milestone of Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau’s 30th anniversary!”